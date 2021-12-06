Ctg train accident: Police detain railway gateman for negligence

Police have detained the gateman of the Khulshi Railway Crossing in Chattogram.

Gateman Ashraful Alamgir was detained from Pahartali area of the city at 9:30pm on Sunday, confirmed Khulshi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shantosh Kumar Chakma.

According to sources, Saturday's three-way collision between a moving train, CNG-run autorickshaw, and bus, that killed three people and injured six others, reportedly took place due to Alamgir's negligence.

"Alamgir had been absconding since the incident and was detained based on secret information," the OC added.

When contacted, Chittagong District Railway Police Superintendent (SP) Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury said, "We are investigating the matter. Khulshi police have already detained the gateman and will hand him over to us soon."

Police have filed a case against the bus driver who has been absconding since the incident.

The Bangladesh Railway (BR) and the Railway Police (RP) have formed two separate probe bodies to investigate the accident.

Previously on Saturday, at around 10am, a Demu (diesel-electric multiple unit) train was approaching Chittagong Railway Station from Najirhat.

The accident occurred when the designated gatekeeper failed to lower the gate on one side leading a bus to drive through the level-crossing hitting two auto-rickshaws from behind before dragging those onto the rail tracks.

CCTV footage showed that a speeding bus collided with the autorickshaws and pushed them in front of the train.

Traffic police Monir Hossain, 49, lost his life while trying to stop the vehicles amid all the chaos.

The other victims were, HSC candidate Satraj Shaheen, 19, and engineer Syed Bahauddin, 30.

Abul Hossain, 65, Jamir Hossain, 48, Shahidul Islam, 40, Joynal, 26, Zobaida, 20, Shamima, 11, Mohammad, 10, and Adnan, 7, were among those injured in the collision.

They are currently undergoing treatment in Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).