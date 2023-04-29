Ctg-Sylhet-Dhaka train movement snapped as rail tracks in B’baria bent again due to heat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 05:13 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Railway movement on the upline route from Chattogram and Sylhet to Dhaka remained suspended since Saturday morning as the rail tracks got bent in Brahmanbaria due to excessive heat.    

Md Rafiqul Islam, master of Brahmanbaria Railway Station, said the rail tracks got bent at Dariyapur area of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila around 11am, snapping the rail communication.

He, however, said the train movement from Dhaka to Chattogram and Sylhet (down line) remained normal.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, seven bogies of a container train veered off the tracks in the Dariyapur area while heading towards Dhaka from Chattogram due to severe heat around 12:50pm.

The rail tracks became normal for movement around 31 hours after it was fixed at 8pm on Friday.   
 

rail communication / Brahmanbaria

