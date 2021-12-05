Ctg streets to get 35,000 more rickshaws

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 09:02 pm

Ctg streets to get 35,000 more rickshaws

Registration will be given in a digitalised form with each rickshaw getting a unique barcode number

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 09:02 pm
Ctg streets to get 35,000 more rickshaws

Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) will register 35,000 new rickshaws for the streets of the port city.

The disclosure was made following a view exchange meeting with the leaders of Rickshaw Owner and Puller Unity Council and CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in the CCC building on Sunday, reads a press release.

According to the media release, there are 35,000 registered rickshaws already plying the city streets. In addition, the city corporation wants to register 35,000 more; making the registered rickshaw count 70,000 in total.

Registration will be given in a digitalised form with each rickshaw getting a unique barcode number. CCC will introduce new steps that will bring all the rickshaws under a digital platform and will provide machine readable smart cards, said the press release.

The programme was presided over by Abdul Kader, advisor of Rickshaw Owner and Puller Unity Council while addressed by Panel Mayor Gias Uddin as special guest.

Abul Kashem, personal secretary of the city mayor and president of the unity council, and Titu Mohajan, the council's metropolitan advisor, were also present at the programme among others.

 

Top News

chittagong city corporation / new registered rickshaws

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

8h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

11h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

2h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

2h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

2h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21