Ctg streets to get 35,000 more rickshaws

Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) will register 35,000 new rickshaws for the streets of the port city.

The disclosure was made following a view exchange meeting with the leaders of Rickshaw Owner and Puller Unity Council and CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in the CCC building on Sunday, reads a press release.

According to the media release, there are 35,000 registered rickshaws already plying the city streets. In addition, the city corporation wants to register 35,000 more; making the registered rickshaw count 70,000 in total.

Registration will be given in a digitalised form with each rickshaw getting a unique barcode number. CCC will introduce new steps that will bring all the rickshaws under a digital platform and will provide machine readable smart cards, said the press release.

The programme was presided over by Abdul Kader, advisor of Rickshaw Owner and Puller Unity Council while addressed by Panel Mayor Gias Uddin as special guest.

Abul Kashem, personal secretary of the city mayor and president of the unity council, and Titu Mohajan, the council's metropolitan advisor, were also present at the programme among others.