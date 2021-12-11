Ctg slum fire guts over 33 shanties

More than some 33 shanties were gutted as a fire broke out in SRB Colony slum under Sadarghat police station in Chattogram city.

According to information from the fire service control room source, the fire broke out around 4:20am on Saturday.

The fire at the time set over 33 shanties owned by 22 people ablaze, Assistant Director of the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defense Faruk Hossain confirmed.

On information, six vehicles of Agrabad and Port Unit of Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at around 6am.

The reason behind the fire could not be known yet.

However, no casualties were reported.