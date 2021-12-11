Ctg slum fire guts 33 shanties, man dies from stroke

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 06:51 pm

Related News

Ctg slum fire guts 33 shanties, man dies from stroke

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 06:51 pm
Ctg slum fire guts 33 shanties, man dies from stroke

Some 33 shanties were gutted and an elderly man died after getting panicked by the fire that broke out in the SRB Colony slum in Chattogram city on Saturday.

Sadarghat police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shakhawat Hossain said 54-year-old Abdul Jalil died seemingly from a stroke during the fire in the West Madarbari area of the city. 

Police are investigating whether the deceased's shanty was gutted in the fire, he added.   

The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained yet. An investigation is going on, Assistant Director of the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defense Faruk Hossain Shikder said.

On information, six vehicles of Agrabad and Port Unit of Fire Service rushed to the spot at around 4:20 am and brought the fire under control after two hours of effort.

More than 30 affected families from the fire are now staying on the street, he added. 

Top News

fire / Chattogram / Slum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

9h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

9h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

10h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’