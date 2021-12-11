Ctg slum fire guts 33 shanties, man dies from stroke

Some 33 shanties were gutted and an elderly man died after getting panicked by the fire that broke out in the SRB Colony slum in Chattogram city on Saturday.

Sadarghat police station officer-in-charge (OC) Shakhawat Hossain said 54-year-old Abdul Jalil died seemingly from a stroke during the fire in the West Madarbari area of the city.

Police are investigating whether the deceased's shanty was gutted in the fire, he added.

The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained yet. An investigation is going on, Assistant Director of the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defense Faruk Hossain Shikder said.

On information, six vehicles of Agrabad and Port Unit of Fire Service rushed to the spot at around 4:20 am and brought the fire under control after two hours of effort.

More than 30 affected families from the fire are now staying on the street, he added.