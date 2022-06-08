Ctg shipyard worker dies after being hit by aluminium tank

A worker has been killed when he was hit by an aluminum tank at Sagarika Ship Breaking Yard in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram.

The incident took place in Shitalpur area of Sitakunda Wednesday (8 June) afternoon.

The deceased was Bulbul Islam, 33, a helper in Sagarika Ship Breaking Yard.

He is the son of Mamtaz Uddin of Manda upazila of Naogaon district.

Another worker named Harunur Rashid was also injured in the incident. He used to work as a carterman in the same shipbreaking yard.

After the accident, he was taken to a local hospital in Sitakunda.

According to the Department of Factory and Establishment Inspection, Bulbul died on the spot after being hit by an aluminum tank while working at the shipbreaking yard.

Abdullah Al Shakib Mubarrat, deputy inspector general of the Department of Factory and Establishment Inspection, Chittagong, told The Business Standard, "We inspected the site after the accident. A worker named Bulbul died in this incident."

Chittagong Industrial Police Superintendent Md Solaiman informed TBS that the body of the slain worker was recovered and sent to the morgue.