Ctg ship-breaking yard, brick kiln fined Tk3.5 lakh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 08:41 pm

Representational Image: Collected
Representational Image: Collected

 

The Department of Environment (DoE) in Chattogram has fined a Sitakunda ship-breaking yard and a Mirsarai brick kiln total of Tk3.5 lakh for causing environmental damage.

Chattogram DoE Director Mofidul Alam gave the order on Wednesday following a hearing on the issue.

The two convicted companies are OWW Trading and Ship Breaking Yard in Kumira area of Sitakunda Upazila and MNB Bricks in South Sonapahar area of Mirsarai Upazila.

Assistant Director of the Department of Environment Saiful Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard adding that the campaign against such hazardous entities will continue as a part of the department's environmental protection programme

