Ctg rail crossing accident: Probe committee recommends departmental action against gateman

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 01:01 pm

A bus, a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw, and a tempo collided with a Demu train at the Jhautala rail gate, on the busy Zakir Hossain Road in Chattogram city. Three were killed and at least seven were injured

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bus driver Shahidul Alam is responsible for the collision of three vehicles with a Demu train at Jhautala Railway Crossing in Chattogram, according to the Railway probe committee.

The committee also suggested taking departmental action against the gateman for negligence in performing his duty.

Jahangir Hossain, general manager of the eastern division of the railway, told The Business Standard that this information was made in the probe report of the committee.

The committee submitted its report last Thursday, 9 December.

The bus driver Shahidul Alam and gatemen Ashraful are currently in jail in connection with the collision.

The inquiry committee has made four recommendations to avoid accidents in the rail crossing area in future.

The recommendations include - the deployment of adequate manpower at level crossings, modernisation of gates at crossings, deployment of law enforcement personnel for security at the busiest crossings and installation of speed bumps on roads at railway crossing areas.

On the morning of 4 December, a bus, a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw, and a tempo collided with a Demu train at the Jhautala rail gate, on the busy Zakir Hossain Road in Chattogram city. Three were killed and at least seven were injured.

3 people, including cop, killed in three-way collision in Chattogram

The deceased have been identified as Monir Hossain, a traffic police officer on duty at the spot, Satraj Uddin, an HSC examinee and Syed Baha Uddin, an engineer.

Meanwhile, the railway police also formed a three-member committee and investigation is underway, informed Superintendent of Police Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury.

