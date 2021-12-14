Ctg rail crossing accident: Gateman to face departmental action

The probe committee formed to investigate the accident at a rail crossing in Chattogram city has recommended departmental action against the gateman for negligence in discharging his duties.

According to the probe report, the committee held the bus driver responsible for the collision of three vehicles with a Demu train at the Jhautala level crossing in the port city.

Following the accident, both the bus driver Shahidul Islam and gateman Ashraful Alamgir Bhuiyan, are in jail.

Jahangir Hossain, general manager of Bangladesh Railway east zone, told The Business Standard (TBS) the inquiry committee submitted its report last Thursday, making a four-point recommendation to prevent such accidents at rail crossings in the future.

The recommendations were, deployment of adequate manpower at level crossings, modernisation of gates at rail crossings, deployment of law enforcement at the busiest crossings to ensure security, and putting speed breakers on the streets near rail crossings.

On 4 December, a bus, a CNG auto-rickshaw, and a human hauler collided with a Demu train at the Jhautala rail crossing in Chattogram city, leaving three people dead and seven others injured.

The deceased were Monir Hossain, a traffic police officer on duty at the spot, Satraj Uddin, an HSC examinee, and Syed Baha Uddin, an engineer.

The railway police formed the three-member committee.

Investigation is underway in the case filed for the accident, says Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury, superintendent of Chattogram Railway Police.