Ctg pre-Ramadan Exhibition begins Mar 10

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 10:23 pm

The Pre-Ramadan Exhibition 2022 featuring products from women entrepreneurs will commence in the port city on March 10.

The three-day-long exhibition will be held at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View hotel.

The show will accommodate a total of 70 stalls, of which around 95% are by female entrepreneurs. 

The exhibition will end on March 12.

Dress, jewellery, cosmetics, home décor, shoes and various other lucrative products from different foreign and domestic brands will be showcased at the stalls.

The exhibition, organized by M&M Business Communications, will be open to public from 11 am to 11 pm.

Manzuma Murshed, chief executive officer of M&M Business Communications, disclosed details on the exhibition at a Meet the Press event held in Radisson Blu Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Manzuma Murshed said the exhibition's 2020 and 2021 editions could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this year's exhibition will be held maintaining recommended health guidelines.

The exhibition prompted huge enthusiasm among the participating female entrepreneurs and we believe it will play a positive role in boosting trade and entrepreneurship, she added.

Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View's Operation-in-Charge Jamir Uddin Qureshi, Food and Beverage Director Mohiuddin Gazi, among others, were present at the press meet.          

Prem's Collections is the title sponsor of the exhibition and it is powered by Bliss HOME, while the English daily The Business Standard is the media partner. Besides, ICE Today and Dubai Deals are magazine partners and gift sponsors respectively.

