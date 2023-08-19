Ctg port's container scanners undergo maintenance to optimise performance

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:05 pm

Related News

Ctg port's container scanners undergo maintenance to optimise performance

These scanners checked 450,000 TEUs containers of imported goods in the last fiscal year.

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Ctg port&#039;s container scanners undergo maintenance to optimise performance

Chattogram Customs is proactively maintaining seven container scanners at the Chattogram Port to optimise those performances.

This preventive maintenance, taking two days per scanner, began last Friday and will continue until 16 September. While a scanner is being serviced, operations continue uninterrupted at an adjacent gate's scanner, customs officials say.

According to the Chattogram Customs House, out of 12 gates of the port, seven gates have container scanners. Of these, five are fixed and two are mobile scanners. These scanners only scan containers carrying imported goods. These scanners checked 450,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) containers in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Chattogram Customs House spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Barrister Md Bodruzzaman Munshi said during the maintenance of the scanners, containers will be scanned in the scanner installed at the adjacent gate. 

Five R Associates is doing container scanner maintenance at the port.

According to Chattogram port data, in the 2022-23 fiscal year, the port's Kamalapur ICD (Inland Container Depot) in Dhaka and Pangaon ICT (Inland Container Terminal) handled a total of 3,007,344 TEUs containers. Of those, 1,557,542 TEUs containers were imported goods. 

Chattogram Customs House Authority said maintenance was conducted on the scanner at Port Gate No-5 on 18 and 19 August. The rest of the container scanners will undergo maintenance on the following schedule: CCT Gate No-2 on 22-23 August, Gate No-4 on 25-26 August, Port's Gate No-2 on 29-30 August, CCT Gate No-2 on 1-2 September, CCT Gate No-1 on 8-9 September, and NCT-3 on 15-16 September.

Customs authorities installed scanners to deter smuggling, undeclared imports, and fraud. They image diverse items such as organic, non-organic, metal, and plastic, simplifying and accelerating the verification of container contents.

Presently, seven scanners exclusively process imports; additional units funded by the port will soon inspect export goods. The National Board of Revenue is in the process to install new scanners, customs officials say.

Top News

Chattogram Port / container scanner / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

2h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country