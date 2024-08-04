Ctg port's container delivery declines due to the ongoing unrest

Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
04 August, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 09:42 pm

Related News

Ctg port's container delivery declines due to the ongoing unrest

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
04 August, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 09:42 pm
Containers piled up at Chattogram Port. File Photo: TBS
Containers piled up at Chattogram Port. File Photo: TBS

Container deliveries at Chattogram Port declined today (4 August) compared to the previous day due to ongoing countrywide unrest centring Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, according to officials.

"A transportation crisis emerged today as goods transport owners and workers are unwilling to drive on the roads. This situation is causing importers to face difficulties in delivering their goods." Chittagong Customs C&F Agents Association Port Affairs Secretary Liaquat Ali told The Business Standard.

Chattogram District Prime Mover, Trailer Owners-Workers Association President Selim Khan said, "Transportation has become a target for both protesters and those resisting the protests. In such a situation, transport owners are worried about the safety of their vehicles. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Drivers and workers are afraid to go out on the road risking their lives. 

However, goods transportation at the port is still relatively normal," he added.

Omar Farooque, secretary of Chattogram Port Authority, told TBS that there were assignments for the delivery of 1,200 TEU containers from the port today. 

"The exact number of containers that importers were able to deliver will be confirmed after 8am on Monday," he added.

According to port data, 2,877 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) containers were delivered on Friday and 2,657 TEU containers on Saturday. On Thursday, 3,832 TEU containers were delivered.

The port yard has a capacity to hold 53,518 TEU of containers. As of 8am today, there were 41,069 TEU of containers in the port yard.

During regular times, more than 2,000 covered vans carrying export products from various parts of the country, including Dhaka, arrive at 19 private depots in Chittagong. However, due to abnormal traffic conditions, this number has decreased.

Ruhul Amin Shikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) told TBS that only about 500 vehicles have been able to reach the depots due to traffic disruptions. The export cargo containers were sent to the port for shipment as scheduled today. If export products fail to arrive at the depot on time, there is a risk of disrupting the shipment schedule for these goods.

"The 19 existing ICDs, also known as off-docks, handle almost 95% of export goods for shipments and 38 types of import goods, including food items like rice, wheat, mustard seed, chickpeas and pulses, according to industry insiders.

"The ICDs work to help ease congestion at the port and facilitate quick clearance of full container loads of cargo by allowing unloading or delivery from outside the port area," he added.

Top News

Chattogram Port / Container delivery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos