Ctg port workers stage protest in front of CCCI demanding jobs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 10:39 pm

File Photo. Picture: TBS
File Photo. Picture: TBS

Workers involved with unloading goods at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port, who lost their jobs amid the pandemic, have staged a protest in front of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) building demanding their employment.

Members of Chattogram Coaster Hedge Thikadar Sramik Union blocked the road in front of the CCCI building in the city during a sit-in programme in protest of unrealised promises of jobs by the Chattogram Port Lighterage Contractors Association.

Protesters said all of the workers involved with unloading goods at the outer anchorage of the Chattogram Port lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 induced situation. Later they tried to return to work when situation became normal again. The Chattogram Lighterage Contractors Association had assured them of jobs.

The port workers said the protest was called as they did not get the jobs they were promised even after waiting a long time.

The protest ended after CCCI authorities assured the workers about fulfilling their demands.

