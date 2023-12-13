Ctg port workers receive Tk5.2 crore cash incentive

Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail distributes incentives to labour workers in Chattogram port on 13 December 2023. Photo: TBS

To celebrate Victory Day, 6,512 workers employed at Chattogram port received financial incentives.

The incentives were distributed to workers from 46 establishments registered under Chattogram port, encompassing berth, terminal, and ship handling operators.

The Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail presented the incentive in front of the port building on Wednesday (13 December) at noon.

A total of Tk5.2 crores were disbursed as incentives, with each labour employee receiving Tk8,000. The incentive funds were provided by the labour branch of Chattogram port.

Among the notable attendees at the distribution ceremony were Commodore M Fazlar Rahman (member harbour and marine), Mohammad Shahidul Alam, (member finance) Enamul Karim, (director Traffic), Md Mominur Rashid (director - Administration), Omar Faruk (secretary), Fazle Ikram (Berth Terminal and Ship Handling Operators Association President), Naibul Islam Fatik (Port CBA general secretary), as well as labour leaders Mir Naushad and others.