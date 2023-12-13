Ctg port workers receive Tk5.2 crore cash incentive

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 03:45 pm

Related News

Ctg port workers receive Tk5.2 crore cash incentive

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 03:45 pm
Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail distributes incentives to labour workers in Chattogram port on 13 December 2023. Photo: TBS
Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail distributes incentives to labour workers in Chattogram port on 13 December 2023. Photo: TBS

To celebrate Victory Day, 6,512 workers employed at Chattogram port received financial incentives.

The incentives were distributed to workers from 46 establishments registered under Chattogram port, encompassing berth, terminal, and ship handling operators.

The Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail presented the incentive in front of the port building on Wednesday (13 December) at noon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of Tk5.2 crores were disbursed as incentives, with each labour employee receiving Tk8,000. The incentive funds were provided by the labour branch of Chattogram port.

Among the notable attendees at the distribution ceremony were Commodore M Fazlar Rahman (member harbour and marine), Mohammad Shahidul Alam, (member finance) Enamul Karim, (director Traffic), Md Mominur Rashid (director - Administration), Omar Faruk (secretary), Fazle Ikram (Berth Terminal and Ship Handling Operators Association President), Naibul Islam Fatik (Port CBA general secretary), as well as labour leaders Mir Naushad and others.

Top News

Chattogram Port / incentive / Victory Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

21m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi universities should consider liberal arts education

31m | Pursuit
Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

8h | Panorama
A Palestinian assists a boy following an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired on 1 December. PHOTO: REUTERS

International law is failing displaced Gazans

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

2h | TBS Economy
Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

Foreign nationals' credit card spending drops

3h | TBS Economy
Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

Can UN Resolution 377A help in efforts to stop Israel-Gaza war?

4h | TBS World
Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

Fraudsters dupe victims using World Bank name

4h | TBS Economy