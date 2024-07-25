Ctg port returns to normalcy; container loading-unloading resumes in full capacity

Bangladesh

A container handling area of the Chittagong Port in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
A container handling area of the Chittagong Port in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Chittagong Port, the country's main trade gateway, has begun operating at full capacity after six days with loading, unloading and delivery of containers resuming in full swing today (25 July).

Visiting the port, The Business Standard found that prime movers, trucks, and covered vans were moving through all 12 gates of the port.

Containers were seen being loaded and unloaded in all yards of three terminals - NCT, CCT and GCB.

Officials, however, said as the port operations were closed for four days since last Thursday (18 July), there is an increased pressure to clear the backlogs.

According to the port authorities data, the port handles 3,500-4,500 TEUs of containers every day. On Wednesday (24 July), 3,000 TEUs of containers were delivered.

The number was expected to cross 4,500 TEUs today.

"All activities of the Chattogram Port are now completely normal. Due to reduced deliveries, the extra containers accumulated in the yards will be cleared within next week," Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq told TBS.

Farooq said the pressure of additional containers began to increase on Tuesday (23 July) night. "Most of the containers have already been delivered."

Officials said the recent internet disruption forced them to release containers, which were cleared by customs manually for two days till 20 July. No container was delivered in the next two days.

As the internet came back on a limited scale on Tuesday, the customs began to clear the containers for release.

Quazi Mahmud Imam, secretary general of Chattogram Custom C&F Agent Association, told TBS, "Customs clearance has become completely normal due to internet connection restoration. Customs officials are also speeding up clearance of consignments. Now Chittagong Port and customs operations are completely normal."

Meanwhile, visiting the port for a food distribution programme today, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the Ministry of Shipping will consider whether the additional charges incurred due to the delay in taking delivery of containers at the port can be waived.

"Chittagong Port Authorities will definitely consider it if businessmen present a proposal to us. Because this port has been established not only to do business, but to serve the country's economy. This port will not operate by damaging the economy," he said.

ctg port / resumes operation / Bangladesh

