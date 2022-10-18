Ctg port to investigate body found in container after official response from Penang

The authorities of Chattogram Port will launch an investigation after it receives a formal letter from Penang Port regarding the recovery of a body inside a container that reached Malaysia from Chattogram.

Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Mohammad Omar Farooq told The Business Standard that Penang Port has not officially announced anything about the incident.

"An investigation will be conducted after receiving a formal letter from Penang Port," he said.

Officials of Globe Link Associates, the local representative of MV Sawasdee Atlantic, said the container was taken out empty from BM Container Depot in Sitakunda at 4:55pm on 4 October and then handed over to MV Sawasdee Atlantic which was waiting at jetty no 4 of Newmooring Terminal.

The ship left Chattogram Port's Newmooring Terminal on 6 October for Penang Port, Malaysia and reached there on 9 October. After unloading the empty container, the body was found in the container on Saturday (15 October).

The body was recovered by the port authorities and the local police administration after smelling bad odour coming out from the e container.

At least 51 people were killed after a devastating fire razed a BM container depot in Sitakunda on 4 June.

After two and a half months of the incident, customs allowed BM depot to handle and store only empty containers.



Captain Moinul Ahsan, executive director of Smart Group - the owner of BM container depot, said, "The container was opened and verified while taken out from the depot. Photos have been taken and sent to the authorities concerned. The container was taken empty to the port from the depot."

