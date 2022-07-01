Ctg port handled highest number of containers in FY22

Chattogram port handled the highest cargo, containers, and ships in the just concluded fiscal year compared to previous years.

During the period, 11,81,74,160 tonnes of cargo, 32,55,358 TEUS of containers, and 4,231 ships were handled at the port.

Compared to FY 2020-21, cargo handling was 3.9% in fiscal 2021-2022.

Container handling grew 5.1% and ship handling 4.2% over the same period.

In the 2020-2021 fiscal, 11,37,29, 373 tonnes of cargo, 30,97,236 TEUs of containers, and 4,0 62 ships were handled at this seaport.

In fiscal year 2021-2022, Customs House, Chattogram, collected Tk59,256 crore in revenues while the target was Tk64,075 crore.

In the previous financial year, Tk51,576 crore was collected.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority, told The Business Standard, "Various steps have been taken to increase the capacity of Chattogram port under the direction of the Hon'ble prime minister."

As a result, the port has been growing every year and has surpassed its target.

This was due to the sincere cooperation of all stakeholders and the port remained operational through the Covid-19 pandemic, he added, and that the desired goal was achieved.