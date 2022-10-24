Ctg and Mongla ports halt unloading at outer anchorage

Representational image.
Unloading of goods from mother vessels at the outer anchorage of Chattogram and Mongla ports has been suspended until further notice due to inclement weather.

Ahead of the likely landfall of Cyclone Sitrang early on Tuesday (25 October), Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked Mongla and Payra seaports to hoist danger signal number 7 while Chattogram port will hoist danger signal number 6.

BMD in its latest special weather bulletin on Monday (24 October) said the cyclonic storm Sitrang over the east-central bay and adjoining west-central bay moved north-northeastwards over the east-central bay and adjoining west-central bay & north bay and was centered at 6am today at about 590 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 525 kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 495 kms south-southwest of Payra port.

Meanwhile, the marine department authorities of Chattogram and Mongla ports issued the port-specific "Alert No 3" due to Cyclone Sitrang.

"All sorts of loading and unloading of goods have been stopped in the port yard soon after the cautionary alert 3 was issued at the port," said Md Omar Faruk, secretary of the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

"Moreover, vessels berthed at the jetty are being diverted to the outer anchorage of the port," he added.

Reportedly, the jetty is being cleared by removing the vessels in the area because they are usually at risk of heavy damage in rough weather.

According to CPA, precautionary and safety monitoring measures have been adopted as per the Alert 3 of the port's cyclone preparedness plan.

As part of it, lighter ships have been brought around the Shah Amanat Bridge of Karnaphuli River. On the other hand, large vessels have been sent to the deep sea.

Apart from these, a 24/7 control room has been opened by the port and a sufficient number of mooring crews are readily available at the dock office with all essential kits n foods.

Two vigilant teams each headed by pilot Khair and Rabbi are working in channels to ensure all vessels are sheltered in an orderly manner in the inner harbor from Kalurghat to Sadarghat.

Confirming the alert to The Business Standard, Captain M Shaheen Majeed, harbour master of Mongla Port, said the decision to issue port alert no 3 was made during an emergency meeting soon after BMD appointed danger signal number 7 for Mongla Port.

"Due to rough weather, the loading and unloading of goods at Mongla port have been completely suspended with 13 commercial vessels sitting idle since Sunday night," he said, further adding that three ships could leave the port even after unloading the goods. 

Meanwhile, five commercial vessels carrying imported fertiliser, coal, and cars were unable to enter Mongla port.

