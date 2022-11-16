Ctg port gets new terminal after 15 years, rice-laden vessel unloaded 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
16 November, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 06:04 pm

Related News

Ctg port gets new terminal after 15 years, rice-laden vessel unloaded 

TBS Report 
16 November, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 06:04 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chittagong Port's Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) has begun operations on a trial basis with the unloading of a rice-laden vessel from Myanmar.

A vessel named MCL-19, carrying some 2,650 tonne of rice, docked at the newly built terminal on Tuesday.

The development marks the unofficial introduction of a new terminal at the Chittagong Port after 15 long years.

The Newmooring Container Terminal (NCT) was built back in 2007. Construction work of the PCT was concluded earlier this year. 

A ship had to cross a distance of some 14km on River Karnaphuli to reach the main jetty of the port. However, with the introduction of the PCT, that distance has now been cut down to 6km.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Farooq said, "Until the PCT is made fully operational, relatively small gearless ships carrying government imported rice will be handled here. 

"The installation of all necessary equipment and the process to hire a suitable operator for the terminal may take some more time."

Contacted, Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), said "The launch of PCT is undoubtedly positive news for the country's import and export trade. 

"However, if the operator recruitment process for the terminal gets delayed, we will not be able to enjoy its benefits. Therefore, authorities must launch the PCT at 100% of its capacity as soon as possible."

The terminal was all set to be inaugurated on a trial basis in July. But the date was later rescheduled. 

The local agent of the vessel is Seven Seas Shipping Lines Limited while the stevedore is Messer's AW Khan. 

Even though the rice-laded ship docked yesterday, the stevedoring company started unloading the goods this morning. The rice is being sent to the CSDs in Halisahar and Dewanhat.

About 92% of the country's import and export goods pass through Chittagong Port. Currently, the port has 19 jetties at three terminals: General Cargo Berth (GCB), Container Terminal (CCT) and New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT).

After the opening of the Patenga terminal, the number of jetties will increase to 23.

The port can currently accommodate ships with a maximum of 9.5 metres of draft and 190 metres of length. 

The PCT is able to accommodate ships with 10.5 metres of draft and 200 metres of length. 

The PCT, built on a 32-acre site, will be able to handle about 4.5 lakh TEUs of containers per year. 

The terminal has three containers and an oil unloading (dolphin) jetty. Four ships can be docked at a time there.

Tk1,229 has been spent on the construction of the new terminal. 

The Chittagong Port handled some 827,112 TEUs in FY2005-06. The figure rose to 3,255,358 TEUs in FY2021-22 – a 393% growth in the last 15 years.

Top News

Bangladesh / Chittagong Port / Patenga Container Terminal (PCT)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

5m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

5m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday