Ctg port employee killed after being crushed by crane

An employee of Chattogram Port died after being hit by a crane at port yard number-1 on Wednesday night.

The 23-year old Sifat Rabby was junior outdoor assistant to the transport department of the port.

Zahedul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Port police station, told The Business Standard a crane crushed Sifat at 9pm while he was discharging his duty at the port, leaving him dead on the spot.

"His body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital," the police official said

Following the death of his father, an official of Chattogram Port, Sifat stopped studying and joined his father's workplace a year ago. He got married two months ago and his reception was held on 7 January.

Alongside working at the port, Sifat, who lived in the port city's Halishahar area and hailed from Brahmanbaria district, was a popular food blogger.

He used to do food reviews on his facebook page named Khudharto Khadok. He also attained popularity by joining Bangladesh Idle competition.