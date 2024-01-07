Ctg port, customs to operate partially today amid elections

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 08:40 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:23 am

Chattogram port has issued instructions to continue ICD operations despite the elections

Containers piled up at Chattogram Port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin
Containers piled up at Chattogram Port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Despite the nationwide observance of a public holiday today for the national elections, the operations at Chattogram port, customs, and inland container depots (ICDs) will be conducted on a limited scale, and on the basis of emergencies.

Officials said loading and unloading of goods at the port as well as at the container depots will continue.

Mohammad Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association, told The Business Standard that Chattogram port has issued instructions to continue ICD operations despite the elections.

He added that approximately 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of export goods are set to be transported from the depots to the port yard on Sunday for loading onto these vessels, and five vessels are scheduled to sail on Monday.

However, customs clearance activities at Chattogram Custom House will remain halted till 6pm due to the observance of the general holiday. After 6pm, customs officials will discharge their duties only to clear the export goods on the basis of urgency at the ICDs.

"Customs clearance of imported goods will be suspended at Chattogram Custom House during the holiday on the occasion of the national elections. Customs officers at private ICDs will only handle urgent export consignments," barrister Badruzzaman Munshi, the spokesperson and deputy commissioner of the customs house, told TBS.

In Chattogram, there are 19 ICDs, also known as off-docks, which handle almost 95% of export goods for shipment and 38 types of import items. The depots allow unloading or delivery of cargo from outside the port area.

In an official notification, the Chattogram Port Authority outlined special arrangements for the operation of vessels or lighters on general holidays, subject to additional charges and compliance with rules.

It has also asked to notify the director (traffic) of the port or their subordinate officer beforehand in order to ensure the smooth implementation of commercial activities pertaining to vital commodities, such as food and relief.

The traffic department of the port, covering Pangaon Inland Container Terminal and Dhaka Inland Container Depot, has been directed to take necessary measures, including the booking of sufficient manpower, to ensure the smooth conduct of operational activities during the elections today.

 

