Ctg port chairman vexed as BM Depot authorities nowhere to be found

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan was furious as no one from the BM Container Depot authority was present at the spot of the fire which killed at least 49 people and injured over 200.

Following the fire incident at the BM Depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram, M Shahjahan went to visit the spot on Sunday (5 June) morning.

At the time, he said, the depot authorities should have shown firefighters where there were chemical products.

"However, I could not find anyone from BM depot. Where are they?" questioned the port chairman.

M Shahjahan said, such a horrific incident but the BM depot authorities are nowhere to be found, which is very disappointing.

"I urge the authorities to come forward and help guide the firefighters", he added.

The port chairman said the depot is used for storing export products. Chemicals are exported from Bangladesh to different countries of the world.

There were 26 chemical-filled containers at the front of the depot, which is where the fire likely started, said the chairman.