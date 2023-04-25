Ctg port to become paperless institution: Chairman

Fifty software modules are being developed to turn the Chattigagong Port Authority (CPA) into a paperless institution, the authority's Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan has said.

The seaport is now connected with 106 countries and its various departments are being brought under automation to raise its standard, the CPA chairman said while addressing a view exchange meeting with the journalists in Chattogram Port yesterday, marking the port's 136th anniversary.

The port authority has introduced TOS (Terminal Operating System) and digital berthing systems to facilitate official functions to be done online, the chairman said.

Currently, container ships dock at the jetty within one to two days of their arrival at outer anchorage, with on-arrival berthing being provided in some cases, he added.

Describing the ongoing projects to modernise the port, M Shahjahan mentioned the current capacity of Charrogram Port will be increased by three to four times if the construction of the Bay Terminal and Matarbari Port Development projects are completed.

The port chairman said that container transportation started in the port in 1977 with six containers which have now expanded to more than three million every year.

Regarding the hiring of foreign operators to operate Patenga Container Terminal and New Mooring Container Terminal, he said the decision was taken to make the quality of service competitive.

The port authority has managed to shave off 15-16 days and $8,000 per container for RMG exports to reach Europe, he said, adding that it was possible through bypassing transhipment hassles in a third country.

He also said that there is a possibility of direct shipping to the US. "If any organisation is interested in starting direct shipping service to the US will be considered on a priority basis."