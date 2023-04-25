Ctg port to become paperless institution: Chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 10:25 pm

Related News

Ctg port to become paperless institution: Chairman

The port authority has managed to shave off 15-16 days and $8,000 per container for RMG exports to reach Europe

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
File photo
File photo

Fifty software modules are being developed to turn the Chattigagong Port Authority (CPA) into a paperless institution, the authority's Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan has said. 

The seaport is now connected with 106 countries and its various departments are being brought under automation to raise its standard, the CPA chairman said while addressing a view exchange meeting with the journalists in Chattogram Port yesterday, marking the port's 136th anniversary. 

The port authority has introduced TOS (Terminal Operating System) and digital berthing systems to facilitate official functions to be done online, the chairman said.

Currently, container ships dock at the jetty within one to two days of their arrival at outer anchorage, with on-arrival berthing being provided in some cases, he added.

Describing the ongoing projects to modernise the port, M Shahjahan mentioned the current capacity of Charrogram Port will be increased by three to four times if the construction of the Bay Terminal and Matarbari Port Development projects are completed.

The port chairman said that container transportation started in the port in 1977 with six containers which have now expanded to more than three million every year.

Regarding the hiring of foreign operators to operate Patenga Container Terminal and New Mooring Container Terminal, he said the decision was taken to make the quality of service competitive.

The port authority has managed to shave off 15-16 days and $8,000 per container for RMG exports to reach Europe, he said, adding that it was possible through bypassing transhipment hassles in a third country.

He also said that there is a possibility of direct shipping to the US. "If any organisation is interested in starting direct shipping service to the US will be considered on a priority basis."

Top News

ctg port / paperless

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

10h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

11h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

2h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

6h | TBS Stories
Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge