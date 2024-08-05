Ctg police stations, AL offices, houses of party leaders come under attack; 1 killed

Following the collapse of the Awami League government due to widespread public protests, there have been reports of attacks on police stations, significant government facilities, and the houses of AL leaders and activists in Chattogram.

After news broke of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, people took to the streets across the city and district from around 2:30pm today (5 August).

The violence resulted in one reported death, and approximately 50 individuals have been treated for injuries at Chittagong Medical College (CMCH) Hospital.

Brigadier Taslim Uddin, director of Chittagong Medical College Hospital, confirmed the death.

Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram was torched. Photo: TBS

After 3:30pm, thousands of people attacked Kotwali police station. During the attack, weapons were looted from the police station, and various police equipment was vandalised.

The crowd also attempted to storm the Metropolitan Police headquarters in Dampara, prompting the police to disperse them by firing shots.

Additionally, there was significant damage reported at Patenga Police Station, EPZ Police Station, Chandgaon, and Bayezid Police Station, with several of these establishments set on fire.

People also reportedly attacked Lohagara Police Station.

Around 6:30 pm, angry mob targeted the Chittagong Central Jail, where security guards fired to control the situation. Earlier in the afternoon, the city Awami League office at Darul Fazal Market in the Newmarket area was vandalised.

Meanwhile the houses of AL leaders including Raozan MP ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, City Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury were attacked and set on fire.

