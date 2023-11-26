Ctg police issues alert on job offer scams via SMS

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 04:59 pm

Ctg police issues alert on job offer scams via SMS

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 04:59 pm
Ctg police issues alert on job offer scams via SMS

The Cyber Crime Investigation Center of Chattogram District Police has issued a stern warning following reports of enticing job offers circulating through SMS, containing fraudulent links. 

According to a police report, these messages lure individuals with promises of earning an average of Tk2,000 daily and provide a contact link.

"There is a part-time job, you can use your mobile phone to operate at home, you can earn Tk200-3,000 a day, 10-30 minutes a day, waiting for you to join. Reply 1 and click the link to join us ASAP," reads one such message.

Responding to multiple complaints, the Cyber Crime Investigation Center of Chattogram District Police conducted an investigation and confirmed the authenticity of these reports. 

Consequently, on Saturday (25 November) they released an urgent public notice alerting citizens to these phishing scams.

"These links are phishing baits designed to immediately compromise mobile devices once clicked, allowing hackers unauthorised access," said the police warning.

Subsequently, hackers exploit this access to breach personal information and images, later using them for blackmail while demanding hefty sums of money.

The notice also highlights a recent increase in scams on Facebook with accounts being hacked, leading to the unauthorised sharing of adult content or stories without the owners' consent. 

To stay safe from such scams, the warning advises deleting such messages and blocking the numbers as soon as they arrive.

It strongly cautions against clicking on unfamiliar links and recommends unfriending or blocking contacts sharing unexpected posts from familiar accounts. 

Users are also advised to avoid storing or sharing personal media in their Facebook accounts and to enable two-factor authentication using an email address for added security.

The police also urges public awareness and collaboration to combat these cyber threats, the notice reads, "For further information or to report incidents related to these scams, individuals are encouraged to contact the Cyber Crime Investigation Center of Chattogram District Police or the additional police supervisory team."

