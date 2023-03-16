Ctg oxygen plants announced closed in protest of Seema Group director's arrest, ‘harassment’

Chattogram oxygen plant owners announced the closure of their factories in protest against the arrest and 'harassment' of Seema Group director Parvez Uddin Santu.

Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBA) president Mohammad Abu Taher confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Thursday.

Parvez Uddin was arrested on 14 March over the fire incident in Seema Oxygen Plant in Sitakunda. The devastating fire on 4 March killed seven people and seriously injured 25 more.

On March 15th, a photo of him being escorted to court with a rope around his waist went viral on social media, sparking a wave of condemnation. As a result, a police officer has been temporarily suspended for his involvement in the incident.

Mohammad Abu Taher said, "Police took Parvez Uddin to court with a rope tied around his waist which is an insult to the business community in the country. The incident has also erupted anger among the general people. All the oxygen plants in Chattogram have been declared closed in protest against the incident."

Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association has announced to form a human chain at the Chattogram Press Club on Saturday demanding action against the policemen involved in this incident and the release of Parvez Uddin.

The BSBA president also warned of closing all shipyards if their demands are not met at a protest rally in the port city on Thursday.

Meanwhile, The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) expressed its outrage over the police's action of taking Parvez Uddin to court with a rope tied around his waist.

In a press release on Thursday, the organisation described the police's treatment of Parvez as 'humiliating'.

The first vice president of BGMEA demanded that those responsible for this "humiliating act" be brought to justice.

He said, "Entrepreneurs establish industries and employ individuals at various levels. In this particular case, a designated officer was responsible for overseeing fire safety at the oxygen plant."

"Following the fire incident, an industrialist was presented in court with a rope tied around his waist in a humiliating manner, without proper investigation or identification of those involved," he added in the release.

He called upon the authorities to investigate whether the action was an act of sabotage or a deliberate attempt to incite anger among the business community towards the government and law enforcement agencies.