Ctg mobile court conducts drive to prevent price hike ahead of Ramadan

The Chattogram administration has conducted a mobile court to stabilise the prices of essential commodities ahead of Ramadan, and fined a number of businesses for selling products at a high price, not displaying price lists, and stockpiling.

Assistant Commissioner (Lands) Md Omar Faruk, and Assistant Commissioner Pratik Dutta, led by Additional District Magistrate Rakib Hasan, raided the Riazuddin market from 11am to 2pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (Lands) Masud Rana raided the Kazir Dewri market.

Rakib Hasan, additional district magistrate, said they observed a huge difference in the purchase and sale prices of goods in the grocery shops and vegetable markets.

"Most of the shopkeepers could not show the purchase receipt. Some companies were fined Tk3,500 for selling products at a price higher than the government-fixed price. Also, a shopkeeper was fined Tk500 for violating the weights and measures standards act," he added.

He also said all the shopkeepers were warned against stockpiling, and the authorities will supervise the sugar warehouses in Khatungonj and Fal Mandi in the future.

Masud Rana, assistant commissioner (Lands), said a fruit shop was fined Tk3,000 for not showing the price list during the raid.

Md Omar Faruk, assistant commissioner (Lands), said, "Some dishonest traders try to increase product prices when the month of Ramadan arrives. Hence, we have started the campaign and will take strict actions against those who violate rules."

Ramadan / price hike

