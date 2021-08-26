Ctg man who slipped into drain remains missing 26 hrs later

Thirty-four-year-old Saleh Ahmed slipped during the rain and fell into a drain over 26 hours ago in Chattogram.

His disappearance led to a team of fire service personnel rushing to the spot. Since he went missing, the officials have been conducting rescue operations in almost all the main canals of the city.

Missing Saleh Ahmed hails from Patia upazila and is a businessman. He lives in the Chawkbazar area of the city.

Biplob Kumar Nath, a service officer at Agrabad station, said, "We have been conducting rescue operations since the disappearance. Although the rescue operation was stopped at night, the members of the fire service diving team have been conducting rescue operations in Muradpur and all the surrounding canals from 6am today. However, we have not yet found Saleh Ahmed."

CCTV footage at the time of the incident on Wednesday showed Saleh Ahmed getting off a bus at around 11am and walking along the edge of an open drain. He suddenly lost his footing and fell into the drain.

A pedestrian tried to grab him, but Saleh could not be pulled out. Fire service officials believe the heavy current of the drain water swept Saleh away.

Earlier on 30 June, two people were killed when a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw lost control and fell into a ditch during rain in Mayor's Lane at Sholashahar Gate No. 2.

Three others were injured at the time.

In 2019, a retired government official was swept away in an open drain in front of the District Shilpakala Academy. His body was later recovered from Bakalia.