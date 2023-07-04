Ctg man lands in jail for making derogatory remarks about PM Hasina

Bangladesh

Police arrested a man from Chattogram's Bashkhali upazila yesterday for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The arrestee, Md Arif, 26, is a supporter of Jamaat-e-Islami; he allegedly humiliated the prime minister using social media, Banskhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamal Uddin said. 

"Arif posted a video on Facebook making offensive comments about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehena. Later, he spread it via social media," he added.

A Chattogram court sent Arif to jail after police produced him before the court on Tuesday (4 July).

Earlier, police arrested Arif in a defamation case filed by Saral Union of Awami League member Abdur Rashid.

PM Sheikh Hasina / defamation case

