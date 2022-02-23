Ctg lawyers association wants DC removed for contempt of court

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 08:39 pm

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mominur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mominur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Chattogram District Lawyers' Association Wednesday demanded the deputy commissioner of the district, Mominur Rahman, be removed on grounds of contempt of court.

They demanded this in a press conference organised at the Chattogram District Lawyers Association Auditorium.    

The lawyers association started construction work of two buildings recently in Adalatpara, popularly known as Porir Pahar. But the DC office raised objections, marking those buildings as vulnerable and illegal, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also gave directives not to build any more structures there.

The DC office said 12.90 decimal of land was allotted to the lawyers association in 1977, but the association violated the conditions. They have since constructed five high rises there in 44 years, without permission from the DC office.

The DC office further alleged that the lawyers association has grabbed 10 times more land than the actual land which was leased to them. The association has not created any record of rights or paid any land tax for all these years.

In this ongoing debate, the lawyers association appealed to the court which ordered a temporary restriction on calling the hill Porir Pahar now commonly referred to as Adalat Para. But the district administration on many occasions, including in some of their publications, has referred to Adalat Para as Porir Pahar, thus violating the court order.

In the press conference, lawyers association General Secretary, AHM Ziauddin, said there is a restriction on calling the Court Hill, Porir Pahar. But there are a number of banners and posters around the DC office referring to Adalat Para as Porir Pahar.   

He further alleged the DC office is trying to prepare a probe report relying on baseless and imagined information, paying heed to statements of the housing ministry, without verifying the association's land deeds.

