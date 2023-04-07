Ctg Landslide: 1 dead, many still feared trapped

Ctg Landslide: 1 dead, many still feared trapped

A landslide in Chattogram's Akbarshah area on Friday had killed one and left some people trapped under the debris. The landslide was prompted by workers cutting the hill.

The incident took place in the Beltali Ghona area of the city on Friday afternoon, said Chattogram District Administration's Senior Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Md Tauhidul Islam.

A rescue operation is underway, said Assistant Director of the firefighting force Abdul Malek. 

He said, "One person has been rescued and sent to a local hospital. 

Meanwhile, Chittagong Medical College Police Outpost SI Nurul Alam said that one injured person named Khoka was declared dead after he was brought to the hospital. 

Meanwhile, Chattogram Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Deputy Commissioner visited the spot immediately after the incident.

