Ctg journalists demand quick arrest of TBS journo assaulters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 09:25 pm

The Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Chattogram range, demanding quick arrest of the main accused in a case over assaulting The Business Standard reporter Abu Azad.

They also demanded recovery of the illegal weapons used in the incident and filing the charge sheet in the case.

Abu Azad was assaulted while taking pictures of illegal brick kilns in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram on 25 December.

"The main accused including UP member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan and local chairman Siraj Uddin Chowdhury have not been arrested even after 18 days of filing the case. On the contrary, they are roaming freely and threatening the victim," the CUJ memorandum reads.

Tapan Chakrabarty, president of the CUJ, said, "The manner in which our colleague was kidnapped and tortured at gunpoint is a threat for the journalist community. We have informed the DIG about the issue. He assured a fair investigation into the incident to bring the accused under justice."

Mohammad Anwar Hossain, DIG of Chattogram, said, "I have been informed about the matter. I am directing the police officers concerned to take necessary action in this regard."

On 25 December, local UP member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan along with six people beat TBS journalist Abu Azad and threatened him with pistols while he was taking pictures of illegal brick kilns in Rangunia.

On 26 December, the victim filed a case against 11 people, including the UP chairman, with Rangunia Model police station, alleging attempted murder, kidnapping, beating and extortion.

