Ctg house fire: Case filed, building owner arrested

Police have arrested the owner of the building that caught on fire on Monday killing one and injuring five others of the same family in Chattogram.

Momtaz Mia, owner of Maryam Villa, was arrested from the port city's Uttar Kattoli area on Tuesday night.

A case was filed by Jamal Sheikh – husband of deceased, Sajeda Begum, 49 – earlier in the day accusing the building owner and caretaker of negligence.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Akbar Shah police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahir Hossain said, "We have already arrested the owner of the building.

"Efforts are underway to catch the caretaker, one Mohammad Bakhtiar, as well."

"Momtaz will be soon produced before the court with a remand plea," the OC added.

On Monday night a fire broke out from a gas leakage on the sixth floor of Maryam Villa in Uttar Kattoli area under Akbar Shah police station.

Total six people were injured in the fire. They were admitted to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. Sajeda Begum died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Tuesday night.

The injured who are now fighting for their lives are, Shahjahan Sheikh, 25, Dilruba Begum, 18, Mahiha Akhtar, 9, Jibon Sheikh, 14, and Shadhin Sheikh, 14.

Earlier on 9 November last year, a fire in the same flat of the same building killed three people and injured four others.

It was empty till Jamal Sheikh and his family rented the house three months ago.