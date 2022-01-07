Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at finish line

The Chattogram City Half Marathon was tinged with sadness as a runner collapsed and died at the finish line, said the event organiser.

Doctors said the runner died of a heart attack. The 50-year-old runner came to Chattogram from Patuakhali to join the half-marathon along the Patenga Sea Beach.

With the sudden death of runner Tuku Zamil, the joy of the half marathon turned into grief within a few moments.

Tuku Zamil touched the finish line after completing his 21-kilometer run and showed the victory sign, expressing his joy. All of a sudden, he complained of acute chest pain and collapsed on the ground, runners participated in the marathon said.

Team Chattogram, a Chattogram-based youth organisation, arranged the half marathon at Patenga Sea Beach of the port city on Friday morning. The half marathon was arranged in two categories -- 21.1 km and 10 km.

Of these, the ill-fated Tuku took part in the 21.1 km half marathon. Runner Tuku was a well-known face among sportspersons. With his death, grievances grasped the organisers and participants of the marathon.

Runner Sheuly Sabnam said Tuku Zamil started running as usual and touched the finish line and celebrated it, by waving the victory sign. All of a sudden, he collapsed on the ground. He was then taken to hospital by an ambulance, parked at the venue.

"After half an hour, organisers as well as participants came to know that runner Tuku is no more," she added.

Patenga Police Station Officer in Charge Kabir Hossain said Tuku Zamil suddenly fell sick after reaching the finish line. He was initially taken to Navy Hospital and then shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.