Ctg gets marine technology institute for first time

The Institute of Marine Technology (IMT) is going to be established for the first time here to develop skilled manpower for shipbuilding industry.

All are set to construct IMT on the bank of Karnafuli River, adjacent to Kalpalok residential area at Bakalia Thana in the city.

Land acquisition has already been completed in this regard, sources said.

The institute will be conducted by the Manpower Employment and Training Bureau under the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.

The students of the Institute will be able to make a significant contribution to Bangladesh's emerging shipbuilding industry and increasing foreign remittances after completing studies at a very lower cost.

Chattogram District Employment and Manpower Office sources said it will be constructed under a project taken to set up 40 technical training centers in 40 upazilas and one Institute of Marine Technology (IMT) in Chattogram.

The cost for the project has been estimated at Tk 1,667.7 crore.

Chattogram district administration has already acquired 2.5 acres of land in city's Bakalia area and formally handed over to the Chattogram District Employment and Manpower Office on August 25 last.

The Department of Housing and Public Works will start construction work on the acquired land soon.

Sources also said such an institute was set up in the area adjacent to Bandar Thana on the east bank of Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj. Its name is Bangladesh Institute of Marine Technology (BIMT).

BIMT started its journey on 10 acres of land in 1958 with nearly 2250 students currently studying.

It is a government engineering institute, offering a four-year Engineering Diploma in Marine and Shipbuilding Technology.

BIMT also offers four separate courses in the engineering department.

Manpower Employment and Training Bureau of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment conducted and regulated it.

Students will get the opportunity for higher education abroad at lower cost after completing study here.

After studying, they will get job opportunities in the world especially in Singapore, Germany, Japan, England, Qatar, Australia and Dubai.

Apart from this, they will also get job in foreign and domestic ships, shipyards and dockyards, power plants, design sections and cement factories.

Talking to BSS, Mohammad Zahirul Alam Majumder, Deputy Director at District Employment and Manpower Office, Chattogram, said that the main target of construction IMT is to create skilled manpower for ocean-going ship of the country.

He said they formally received the acquired land from district administration.

Ratan Kumar Ghosh, project director, told BSS that the Department of Housing and Public Works will begin construction of the building on the acquired land very soon.

"We hope to complete the project by 2022," he added.