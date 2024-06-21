Ctg fish trader arrested at Dhaka airport over alleged embezzlement of Tk3cr

The immigration police today (21 June) arrested a fish trader at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for allegedly embezzling around Tk3 crore from fish traders of Chattogram's Sadarghat Strand Road and fleeing abroad.

"We had earlier arrested two people in a case. Today, the main accused Mohammad Ismail Hossain, 39, the owner of NN Fish Traders was arrested by the airport immigration police," Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) Sadarghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Ferdous Jahan told The Business Standard.

"Officers are being sent from the police station to bring him to Chattogram," the OC added.

Investigating officer of the case, Sadarghat Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Arnab Barua said, "Ismail bought fish worth Tk3 crore on credit and fled to Dubai."

"He initially ran the fish business himself, but later he handed over the responsibility to his brother-in-law Nayan and nephew Sagar," added the SI.

Earlier, on 2 February, a fish trader named Mohammad Habib of Majhir Ghat filed a case with Sadarghat Police Station against three people, including Ismail, alleging fraud of Tk70 lakh.

On 9 May, police arrested Ismail's employee Al Amin Prakash Noman, 39 and Manager Kawsar Ahmed Sagar, 35, from Char Patharghata area of Karnaphuli Upazila in the case.