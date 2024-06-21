Ctg fish trader arrested at Dhaka airport over alleged embezzlement of Tk3cr

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 09:48 pm

Related News

Ctg fish trader arrested at Dhaka airport over alleged embezzlement of Tk3cr

Ismail bought fish worth Tk3 crore on credit and fled to Dubai, Investigating officer of the case, Sadarghat Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Arnab Barua said

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 09:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The immigration police today (21 June) arrested a fish trader at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for allegedly embezzling around Tk3 crore from fish traders of Chattogram's Sadarghat Strand Road and fleeing abroad.

"We had earlier arrested two people in a case. Today, the main accused Mohammad Ismail Hossain, 39, the owner of NN Fish Traders was arrested by the airport immigration police," Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) Sadarghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Ferdous Jahan told The Business Standard.

"Officers are being sent from the police station to bring him to Chattogram," the OC added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Investigating officer of the case, Sadarghat Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Arnab Barua said, "Ismail bought fish worth Tk3 crore on credit and fled to Dubai."

"He initially ran the fish business himself, but later he handed over the responsibility to his brother-in-law Nayan and nephew Sagar," added the SI.

Earlier, on 2 February, a fish trader named Mohammad Habib of Majhir Ghat filed a case with Sadarghat Police Station against three people, including Ismail, alleging fraud of Tk70 lakh.

On 9 May, police arrested Ismail's employee Al Amin Prakash Noman, 39 and Manager Kawsar Ahmed Sagar, 35, from Char Patharghata area of Karnaphuli Upazila in the case.

Crime

Chattogram / embezzlement / Fish Traders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

8h | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

12h | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

10h | Panorama
Jahedul Islam, founder and CEO of Horse Riding Training Center, rears a horse named Defender. The training centre, located at Purbachal, is the country’s first private equestrian training institution. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1d | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

1d | Videos
Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos