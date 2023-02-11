Ctg fertilizer factory closure incurs crores of taka losses 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 06:48 pm

Related News

Ctg fertilizer factory closure incurs crores of taka losses 

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 06:48 pm
Ctg fertilizer factory closure incurs crores of taka losses 

The operation of Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) has been suspended for the last 50 days on the pretext of repairs, incurring the state-owned factory crores of taka losses. 

A fire incident at CUFL's ammonia plant forced the factory to be closed on 22 November last year. 

Although the production remains suspended, the government has to pay salaries to more than 900 employees working there. 

This is not the first time the factory faced such a closure for repair work. 

Earlier, the factory was closed for about one and a half years in 2019-20 and for two and a half months from December 2021 due to mechanical problems.  

The operation was suspended for several days in July last year due to gas shortage. 

CUFL Managing Director Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said the repair work may get completed by 27-28 February.

He also mentioned that factories can typically run for up to 20 years. But the CUFL factory is more than 35 years old. As a result, defects are seen in various parts of the old factory requiring repair. 

He also noted that it becomes difficult to bear the growing repair expenses.

The government established the fertiliser factory at Rangadia of Anwara upazila on the south bank of the Karnaphuli river with the technical assistance of Japan on 29 October, 1987.  

Top News

CUFL / loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

4h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

10h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

10h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

6h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

6h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

6h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday