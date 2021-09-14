Ctg fashion and life expo to begin Thursday 

Chattogram's women entrepreneurs-only "Fashion and Lifestyle Expo" is set to begin on Thursday after a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel will inaugurate the three-day long fair at the Mejban Hall of Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, said Mazuma Murshed, CEO at M & M Business Communications, the organiser of the event.

The expo will remain open to visitors from 11 am until 11 pm.

Mazuma said this year's fair will accommodate 60 stalls. Over 50 entrepreneurs, fashion and jewelry experts will participate in the expo. Jewelry, clothes and many other lifestyle products will be available at the fair.

"We have passed a suffocating period in the last one and a half years. The whole country is recovering from the fear of the Covid-19. We are organizing the fair to give entrepreneurs and buyers a suitable atmosphere," Mazuma told The Business Standard.

"A special attraction of this year's fair is that 20 Dhaka-based entrepreneurs are participating in it. Some of them are renowned fashion designers and jewelry experts," added Mazuma.

Organisers of the fair said, women entrepreneurs have not been able to sell their products in the last one and a half years. This fair has created an opportunity for them to sell those products.

Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View's staff will maintain security at the fair. Organisers have also placed hand-washing arrangements for visitors. Visitors without a mask will not be allowed to enter.