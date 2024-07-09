Ctg education board secretary transferred over son's result 'forgery'

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 08:41 pm

Ctg education board secretary transferred over son's result 'forgery'

He has also been instructed to leave the board by 15 July

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 08:41 pm
Narayan Chandra Nath. Photo: Collected
Narayan Chandra Nath. Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Education has transferred Narayan Chandra Nath, secretary of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chattogram (BISEC), who has been accused of forging the HSC result of his son.

The ministry in a letter today (9 July) ordered the transfer of the BISEC secretary to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Chattogram Zone.

He has also been instructed in the letter to leave the board by 15 July.

At the same time, Amirul Mostafa, a professor of the Mathematics Department of Chattogram Government City College, has been appointed as the secretary of the BISEC.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a board official told The Business Standard that the allegations of result forgery against Narayan Chandra were proven.

He was also called to the Ministry of Education for interrogation on 10 July. He was then transferred to the department instead of being made an OSD (officer on special duty), the source said.

Despite multiple attempts to contact Narayan Chandra Nath, he could not be reached.

In 2023, allegations were raised that Narayan Chandra had forged the HSC results of his son Nakkhatro Dev Nath, ending up with the latter getting highest score of GPA 5.

On 18 April 2024, BISEC formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations.

