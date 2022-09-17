Ctg district council election: Chairman candidate’s supporters allegedly abducted

A chairman candidate of the Jatiya Shadhinota Party for the upcoming Chattogram District Council Election has alleged that his supporters, including the one who proposed his name as a candidate, have been kidnapped by his rival group.

The candidate, Narayan Rakshit, central secretary general of Jatiya Shadhinota Party claimed at a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club Saturday (17 September) that his supporters Abu Taher and Akhter Kamal were kidnapped from Satkania and taken to Chattogram.

"Awami League-nominated chairman candidate ATM Peyarul Islam is behind the kidnapping. They are threatening me over the phone asking me to withdraw my nomination paper. I have verbally informed law enforcement agencies about it," said Narayan, also a member of the advisory council of the Bangladesh Jatio Hindu Mahajote.

"I did not inform the returning officer as it would be useless because he prayed for the victory of the ruling party nominated candidate Peyarul Islam," he added.

Regarding the allegation, Peyarul Islam told The Business Standard, "I have no problem if someone contests in the election. What Naryan Rakshit said is baseless and not true."

Mohammad Mominur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram and also the returning officer for the upcoming election, told TBS, "I have not yet received any such complaint. We will take action after someone files a written complaint."

In the Chattogram District Council Election, 90 candidates are participating for 21 positions. Nomination papers for the elction will be selected on 18 September, according to the office of the returning officer.