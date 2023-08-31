Ctg district administration holds meeting to encourage people about Universal Pension Scheme

Chattogram district administration organised a meeting to encourage people about the Universal Pension Scheme at the Primary Teachers Training Institute in the port city on Thursday (31 August). Photo: TBS

Chattogram district administration has organised a meeting to inform and encourage people about the Universal Pension Scheme to bring people from all walks of life under a sustainable and well-organised social safety net.

The meeting was held at the Primary Teachers Training Institute in the port city on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the district administration.

As the chief guest, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md Tofail Islam said 62% of the population in Bangladesh is capable of working. If it is possible to bring the population above the age of 18 years under the universal pension scheme, they will come under a well-organised social security structure. A universal pension system will gradually improve the standard of living, increase per capita income, reduce the number of groups that lag behind and ensure social security for the ageing population.

In his keynote speech, Monir Hossain Chowdhury, joint secretary of Finance Division, said there are four schemes under the Universal Pension Scheme. For now, the officers and employees working in government and autonomous institutions will be excluded from the scheme's coverage. Individuals covered by social security programmes can participate in the scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, who presided over the meeting, said this kind of initiative is a blessing for a developing country like Bangladesh.

He requested everyone to participate in this scheme to make the prime minister's initiative successful.

District-level officials, public representatives, businessmen, journalists, transport workers, NGO workers, imams, priests, third gender and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.