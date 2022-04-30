Ctg district administration distributes Eid gifts among 3000 families

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 09:08 pm

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chattogram district administration has distributed Eid gifts among 3,000 families of different classes and professions including transgenders, Bede (nomadic river gipsy), the displaced people, salon employees, homeless people, extremely poor and the physically handicapped.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman distributed the Eid gifts at the MA Aziz Stadium in the port city on Saturday.

Each packet of gifts contained 7 kg of rice, 2 kg of lentil, 2 kg of sugar, 1 kg of salt and 2 litres of soybean oil.

Every year during Ramadan, the Chattogram district administration organises an Iftar party in honour of people of different classes and professions including senior government and non-government officials, people's representatives, political personalities, and business leaders.

The district administration was supposed to organise the iftar party this year too, but instead, it decided to distribute Eid gifts given by the prime minister among 3,000 helpless people along with the money allocated for the Iftar party, said Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman.

Md Masud Kamal, the additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram, presided over the gift distribution programme.

Mozaffar Ahmed, commander of Chattogram city unit of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, Sarwar Kamal Dulu, acting commander of district unit of Muktijoddha Sangsad, Abu Raihan Dolan, additional deputy commissioner (education and ICT), AKM Ehesanul Haider Chowdhury Babul, chairman of Raozan upazila, Ahid Siraj Chowdhury Swapan, a director of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, among others, were also present at the programme.

