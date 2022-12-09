Ctg diagnostic centre, hospital fined for expired drugs, fake test reports

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 10:26 pm

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), Chattogram has fined two healthcare facilities Tk1.5 lakh for selling expired medicines and providing false diagnostic reports.

A team, led by DNCRP Chattogram Deputy Director Mohammad Foyez Ullha, conducted the drives at Khulshi area in Chattogram city on Thursday.

Foyez Ullha said the DNCRP team fined Health Checkup Diagnostic Centre Tk50,000 for providing fake medical reports without running proper tests.

The DNCRP also fined the pharmacy of Chattogram Diabetic General Hospital Tk1 lakh for selling date-expired medicines, he added.

