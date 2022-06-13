Ctg depot fire: Victims' families yet to get compensation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 06:06 pm

An inferno swept through private container depot BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on Saturday night, leaving at least 49 people killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured. Photo: Sharafat Siddiqui Raheb
Even 10 days after the devastating fire at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda that killed 47 people and injured hundreds, families of the victims have not received the compensations promised by depot authorities.

On 5 June, the authorities of BM Container Depot announced to provide Tk10 lakh to each family of the workers who died in the deadly fire.

They also committed to giving Tk6 lakh to the critically injured victims who lost their body parts in the accident and Tk4 lakh to other injured workers as per a statement issued by the depot. 

Smart Group, owner of the depot as well as the company which produced the chemicals stored at the depot, also announced to provide Tk15 lakh to the family of the deceased firefighters and Tk7 lakh to the family of the injured firefighters.

However, the victims' families have complained that BM Container Depot owners did not keep true to their words.

They said that the depot authorities only provided a meagre sum of money amounting from Tk3,000 to Tk6,000 through bKash for the treatment of only a handful of victims.

When asked about this, General Manager (GM) of Smart Group Major (Retd) Shamsul Haider Siddiqui told The Business Standard, "We have already set up a fund of Tk4 crore to help the families of the victims. However, the deputy commissioner is in charge of selecting who will get the compensation. If they [district administration] give the list, we will pay."

The deputy commissioner of Chattogram, senior assistant commissioner and district Relief and Rehabilitation officer could not be reached for comment.

After the accident, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief announced to provide Tk1 crore in cash as humanitarian assistance to the victims of the fire, which has not been given to the victims' families as well.

On 4 June, a fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Sitakunda's Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously.

