Ctg depot fire: Three more admitted to burn institute

Three more victims of the BM Container Depot fire have been brought to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute from Chittagong Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

"Badruzzaman Rubel, 18, Sumon Hawlader, 34, and Emamul were bought to the burn institute on Monday night. 10 % of Baruzzaman's body was burnt, his condition is critical. The other two are stable," said Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery authority.

So far, 19 victims of the deadly fire incident have been brought to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery.