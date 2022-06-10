Ctg depot fire: Sister waits at ICU gate as brother fights for life

Related News

Everyone hit by the depot blast suffered chemical injuries, said doctors at Parkview Hospital in Chattogram city

Sabina Akhter waited outside the intensive care unit for a week to see if her severely injured brother, Nurul Kader, by some miracle got better.

Nurul Kader, 25, of Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram, is one of the victims who suffered serious injuries in the BM Container depot fire and subsequent explosions on the night of 4 June.

Undergoing treatment in the ICU or intensive care unit of the hospital, Kader remains unconscious and displays no sign of life other than breathing.

Doctors at Parkview Hospital in Chattogram city say Kader's chances of survival are less than 1%.
 
Sabina told The Business Standard on Friday morning, "Doctors said my brother's eyes and liver were damaged. He also suffered a brain haemorrhage. But we are waiting for his return to life."
 
Kader was working in the mechanical department at BM Container Depot. After the fire and before the explosions on Saturday, he phoned his elder brother Ruhul Kader and said, "If I can get out alive, I will see you, brother." But that is yet to be.
 
Ruhul Kader said, "He was the most educated among our siblings and took a job at the container depot ten years ago to provide for the family. How can we accept such a tragic ending to his life?"
 
Asked about Kader's condition, Managing Director of the privately-run Parkview Hospital, Dr Rezaul Karim, said, "He is now fighting for life. Despite a slim chance of recovery, we are trying our best to bring him back."
 
Like Kader, Shakib, an 18-year-old from Cox's Bazar, was also working in the mechanical department of the depot. Around 80% of his body was burnt in the blasts and his eyes were also injured.
 
Shakib's mother, Shamsun Nahar, told The Business Standard, "The boy's father is unable to work due to liver problems. I gave my child to work to meet the needs of the family and it's all over now."
 
TBS reporter spoke with Shakib on Friday. He said that he could not see faraway objects.
 
Not only Shakib, but all those injured in the depot blast, suffered chemical injuries to their bodies. 
Eight of the injured are in critical condition and five suffered severe eye damage, according to doctors.
 

