Ctg depot fire: No case filed even after 3 days

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 03:23 pm

An inferno swept through private container depot BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on Saturday night, leaving at least 49 people killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured. Photo: Sharafat Siddiqui Raheb
Three days have passed since the explosion at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, which killed at least 43 people and injured hundreds, but no case has been filed till now.

When asked about this, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed said, "Like everyone else, we are saddened by the accident that took place in Sitakunda. One of our policemen's legs was blown off. I have never seen so many firefighters die in any accident throughout my career".

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Those who were injured were seriously affected. We are working to provide all possible assistance for their medical treatment", added Benazir Ahmed while speaking at a press briefing at Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: TBS
Previously on the same day, after visiting the spot a top police official said, "Probe committees have been formed by the government as well as the fire service. Legal action will be taken after obtaining the investigation reports from these committees."

Deputy Inspector General of Chattogram police Anwar Hossain and District Superintendent of Police SM Rashidul Haque said, "Investigation is underway."

An explosion took place at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda on Saturday (4 June) night.

Over 43 people, including nine members of the fire service, were killed in the incident.

According to sources, at least three firefighters are still missing.

Hundreds of people have been burnt and are being treated at various hospitals in Dhaka and Chattogram.

