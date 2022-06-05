Ctg deport fire: Army joins search and rescue efforts 

The Bangladesh Army has deployed 250 of its personnel to assist in the search and rescue efforts of the fire service after a fire broke out at an inland container depot in Chattogra's Sitakunda upazila.

The BM Container Depot at Bhatiari caught on fire, followed by multiple explosions, at around 11pm on Saturday and was still ablaze as of Sunday afternoon.

One team of the army is working to assist in the rescue operation and bringing the fire under control, while another is working to prevent chemicals at the depot from spreading to the sea.

Meanwhile, members of the Military Police (MP) are helping law enforcers to maintain law and order, reads an ISPR press release issued on Sunday.

An army medical team is attending to those who have been injured in the fire while ambulances of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) are carrying the wounded to facilities providing better treatment.

Total 15 people including 14 members of the fire service are currently undergoing treatment at the Chattogram CMH.

At least 49 people were killed and more than 450 were injured in yesterday's deadly fire at BM Container Depot.