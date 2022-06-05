Ctg deport fire: Army joins search and rescue efforts 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 03:20 pm

Related News

Ctg deport fire: Army joins search and rescue efforts 

A team of the army is working to prevent chemicals at the depot from spreading to the sea 

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Ctg deport fire: Army joins search and rescue efforts 

The Bangladesh Army has deployed 250 of its personnel to assist in the search and rescue efforts of the fire service after a fire broke out at an inland container depot in Chattogra's Sitakunda upazila.

The BM Container Depot at Bhatiari caught on fire, followed by multiple explosions, at around 11pm on Saturday and was still ablaze as of Sunday afternoon.

One team of the army is working to assist in the rescue operation and bringing the fire under control, while another is working to prevent chemicals at the depot from spreading to the sea.

Meanwhile, members of the Military Police (MP) are helping law enforcers to maintain law and order, reads an ISPR press release issued on Sunday.

An army medical team is attending to those who have been injured in the fire while ambulances of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) are carrying the wounded to facilities providing better treatment.

Total 15 people including 14 members of the fire service are currently undergoing treatment at the Chattogram CMH.

At least 49 people were killed and more than 450 were injured in yesterday's deadly fire at BM Container Depot.

Ctg Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

1h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

5h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

2h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

2h | Videos
JU students teaching underprivileged children

JU students teaching underprivileged children

2h | Videos
Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%