Ctg customs revenue continues to grow on high imports

Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
19 January, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 11:03 pm

Related News

Ctg customs revenue continues to grow on high imports

Official data show the port city customs house collected over Tk27,284 in revenue in the July-December period of the ongoing fiscal year

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
19 January, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 11:03 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Chattogram Customs House posted 32.42% growth in revenue receipts year-on-year in December 2021, fetching over Tk4,831 crore.

On the other hand, the year-on-year revenue growth of the country's premier customs station in the first six months of the current 2021-22 fiscal year stood at about 26%.

The higher earnings over the last several months are a result of an increase in imports and a gradual normalisation of supply chains around the world, according to sources at the customs house.

Official data show the port city customs house collected over Tk27,284 in revenue in the July-December period of the ongoing fiscal year, while the figure was Tk21,664 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Chattogram customs collected a record Tk51,577 crore in revenue in the 2020-21 financial year, posting 23.23% year-on-year growth despite the pandemic. 

Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, commissioner at Chattogram Customs House, told The Business Standard that collection of customs revenue is mainly dependent on imports. If imports through Chattogram port increase, revenue collection also goes up, he said. 

He expects that revenue receipts will cross the 60,000 crore mark this year, if the current trend in imports continues.

The customs house has set a target of collecting Tk64,075 crore in revenue in the current financial year, while the target for the July-December period of the year was set at Tk31,570 crore.

Chattogram Customs House is responsible for customs clearance of goods imported through Chattogram port. Except for tobacco products, customs duty is not levied on export products. 

Besides, customs duty on gold and other goods imported through Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city is also levied through Chattogram Customs House.

In 2021, a record amount of goods was imported through Chattogram port. The port hit a new record in container handling as well. 

According to official data, Chattogram port posted 13.19% growth in container handling, 14.06% growth in cargo handling, and 12.63% growth in ship handling in 2021 when compared with the previous year. 

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told TBS that imports of commercial products have increased as production continues to grow in the country. 

Stating that trade and commerce have returned to normal, thereby overcoming the impact of Covid-19, he said imports are now even higher than in the normal times before the pandemic, as a result of which the amount of revenue earnings of Chattogram Customs House has been increasing.

Revenue collection by Chattogram Customs House

Month 

Revenue collection in FY21 (In Tk crore)

Revenue collection in FY22 (In Tk crore)

Growth 

December 

3,648.66

4,831.52

32.42%

November 

3,770.03

4,800.65

27.34%

October 

3,871.08

4,733.46

22.28%

September

3,816.26

5,113.98

34.01%

August

3,264.86

4,410.42

35.09%

July 

3,293.53

3,394.05

3.05%
       

Total

21,664.42

27,284.08

25.94%
       

 

 

Top News

Ctg customs house / Revenue Growth / High Import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

7h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

9h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

10h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

2h | Videos
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

2h | Videos
What Causes Tsunamis?

What Causes Tsunamis?

2h | Videos
Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’