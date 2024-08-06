Ctg Customs House stops operation fearing attacks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:03 pm

The Chattogram Customs House today ceased operations due to security concerns and ordered everyone, including C&F agent workers and customs officials, to evacuate.

The directive, issued by the customs house commissioner around 2pm, led to a halt in the customs clearance of import and export goods and the closure of the main gate.

Md Jaynul Abedin, publicity and office affairs secretary of the Chattogram Customs and Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association, told TBS, "Customs clearance operations were ongoing when, around 2pm, we received instructions to evacuate the customs house. Following the directive, all C&F agents and staff left, and customs officials also departed."

He noted that there had been attacks on various customs stations across the country, including a cocktail explosion in front of the tax office in Agrabad.

"We understand that the authorities issued this instruction to prevent potential attacks and damage. Since all C&F agent personnel have left, no further operations are expected on Tuesday," he added.

Meanwhile, the Sonali Bank branch at the Chattogram Customs House also ceased operations after noon, with all bank officials leaving by 3pm.

Amjad Hossain Chowdhury, the branch manager, told TBS that the army instructed them verbally to halt all bank activities immediately and evacuate.

"We complied with the instructions and left the premises around 3pm," he said.

Commissioner Mohammad Faizur Rahman of the Chattogram Customs House did not respond to phone inquiries.

However, a deputy commissioner, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TBS that the commissioner issued a verbal evacuation order after receiving warnings about a potential attack on the customs house.

The Chattogram Customs House generates around Tk180 crore in revenue daily. Each day, C&F agents process around 2,000 entry bills and 5,000 export bills.

